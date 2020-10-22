After six years, my sweetie, Bill, and I married. He and I love to cook together. He is a fabulous cook. We enjoy trying new recipes, and sharing them with friends and family.

I thought with the cool weather coming in, I'd share some great comfort food recipes.

The BEST Keto Chicken Taco Soup (Crock-Pot Recipe)

1 1/2 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 green bell pepper, chopped

1/2 small onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

5 cups chicken broth or bone broth

10-ounce can Rotel Tomatoes (diced tomatoes with green chilies)

2 tablespoons butter

2 teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon oregano

1 pack dry ranch seasoning mix

4-ounce cream cheese, softened

Salt and pepper to taste

In a skillet, heat olive oil on medium heat then add green peppers, onion, and minced garlic.

While you are sautéing the veggies add all of the other ingredients to the Crock-Pot except for the cream cheese. Dairy ingredients like cream cheese often break down when slow-cooked; therefore, we won't add the cream cheese until the very last step after the soup has slow-cooked.

Add the sautéed veggies to the Crock-Pot and stir to combine.

Slow cook on low for eight hours or high for four hours.

Remove the chicken and shred into chunks then add back to the Crock-Pot.

If you cooked the soup on low turn the Crock-Pot to high now. If you slow-cooked on high leave the setting on high. Remove about one cup of the broth from the soup and combine in a bowl with the softened cream cheese. You can use a whisk or an immersion blender. Then add the mixture back to the Crock-Pot and stir to combine.

Slow-cook on high for 30 minutes with the lid on.

Add salt and pepper to taste.

Slow-Cooker Corn Chowder Recipe

14 ears fresh yellow corn (about 3 pounds), divided

2 1/2 cups chicken stock

2 medium-size russet potatoes (about 1 1/2 pounds), peeled and chopped

1 small yellow onion (about 5 ounces), chopped

4 thyme sprigs

3 garlic cloves, smashed

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

4 thick-cut bacon slices, cooked and crumbled

1/2 cup finely chopped red onion (from 1 small onion)

2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice (from 1 large lime)

1 cup heavy cream

Cut corn kernels from cobs using a sharp knife. Reserve 1 cup corn kernels. Place remaining corn kernels in a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker. Working over a rimmed pan, use the back of the knife to scrape cobs to release all juices from cobs. Add corn milk, stock, potatoes, yellow onion, thyme sprigs, garlic, salt, and pepper to slow cooker.

Cover and cook on LOW until potatoes are very tender and chowder has thickened slightly, about 6 hours.

Meanwhile, stir together reserved 1 cup corn kernels, bacon, red onion, chives, and lime juice in a small bowl. Chill until ready to serve, up to 6 hours ahead.

Remove half of chowder, and set aside. Process remaining chowder in slow cooker using an immersion blender until smooth. (Or transfer half of chowder to a blender, and remove center piece of blender lid to allow steam to escape. Secure lid; place a clean towel over opening in lid, and process until smooth.) Stir together reserved and pureed chowder in slow cooker. Stir in heavy cream. Divide evenly among 6 bowls; top evenly with fresh corn topping.

Ranch Chicken Spaghetti

8 ounces of spaghetti

1 (10.75-ounce ) can cream of chicken soup

1 (8-ounce ) package Velveeta cheese, cubed

½ cup chicken broth

2 tablespoons dry Ranch dressing mix

2½ cups cooked chopped chicken

¾ cup cooked chopped bacon

1½ cups shredded cheddar cheese

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly spray a 9×9-inch pan with cooking spray. Set aside.

Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain. Set aside.

In a saucepan, combine cream of soup, Velveeta and chicken broth. Cook on low, until the cheese melts, stirring constantly. Stir in dry Ranch mix.

Stir in cooked spaghetti, cooked chicken and bacon. Pour mixture into prepared dish. Top with cheddar cheese.

Bake uncovered for 30 minutes or until heated through.