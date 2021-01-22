Let’s revive Winona together.

I am William Aaron Dees, Jr. I am running for Mayor of Winona.

A great city is measured by the quality of the lives of the people who live in it. For some time now, Winona has dealt with the haunts and despairs of economical struggle, the deterioration of the city’s infrastructure, a not-so great police policy, and the need for more well-planned educational programs established. The time has come for a new vision to correct the horrible situation Winona is in.

Now is the time for homegrown leadership to take on the city’s toughest challenges and move forward. That’s what I’ve done in the past. That’s what I’ll do as mayor.

I grew up right here in this neighborhood. I’m a Winona kid who wants to continue to serve his city. I went to school at Winona High School and graduated in 1987. My wife, the former Paula Woods, is a 1990 graduate of Winona High School. Tiger blood runs deeply through our veins. I’ve grown hoarse more than once cheering on our Tigers.

My wife and I have three beautiful children, Lori Wilson, Katelyn Anderson and Landon Dees. We are the doting grandparents of one granddaughter, two grandsons, and another grandchild is on the way. I am a member of Praise Apostolic Tabernacle.

After graduating from Winona High School, I chose to further my education at Itawamba Community College, while working two full-time jobs at Tecumseh Enterprises and Hardees Restaurant. Those jobs helped to pay my way through college. My two sisters, two brothers and I learned our values from two loving parents, William Aaron Dees, Sr and Ann Dees. This is from whom I learned what matters -- it is not your name, but what you get done! It’s where I learned that you usually get more done when you work with people than when you work against them. It’s where I also learned you have to be prepared to take on tough fights and making a real difference in people’s lives is what matters most.

My late father accomplished many things in his career. He was hard working, and he devoted his time to the people of Beat 5 as their constable. Just as he was hardworking for this great county, I pledge my promise to work hard for the people of Montgomery County.

I am very proud of my family name, and I honor my parents and all they taught me. However, I stand to run as mayor based on my own record of service to the people of Winona.

In 1997, I started Dees Insurance Company, in affiliation with AFLAC Insurance. I have been the number one agent in Mississippi for AFLAC since 2005. Along with my insurance business, I have kept two other businesses, which I own, in Winona, running very successful throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Pizza Inn and The Front Porch. As owner of these three businesses, it has given me unique preparation for the job I seek today.

I understand the pressures and demands of the small business owner. As mayor, I will do everything within my power to assure I spend my time effortlessly to stand up for the people of Winona and the small businesses of Winona, fighting for your tax dollars to be spent wisely. My proudest accomplishments will be to stand up for fellow Winona homeowners and stop the city from raising your property taxes to the extreme.

My highest priority has always been the safety of our people and that means the safety of Winona. I have plans to create new, legal weaponry against gang infestation of our communities and gang injunctions to end the terror in our neighborhoods.

As we face uncertainty throughout this great nation, Winona must implement programs to ensure the safety of our children on their way to and from school. I intend to see that our future is protected tomorrow by starting today.

I intend to help establish the first real unit to take a stand against domestic violence throughout Winona. Because I believe to end violence in our community, we must begin by ending violence in the home.

By electing me as your next mayor, my office will pursue to take on powerful interests on behalf of the people of Winona. From gang violence to protecting our children from illicit drug sales, as your mayor we will work to bring resolution to such issues. I will fight alongside of you against the pollution in our neighborhoods by removing and cleaning up drug houses and abandoned property and buildings. Together we can demolish slumlords who take advantage of struggling families and our elderly.

I have experience where it counts – right here in my hometown, Winona. I am proud of my record, but I’m not done yet.

The quality of life in Winona must match the quality of our climate. As mayor, I will tackle the gridlock on our streets. Let’s install left turn lanes at our busiest intersections; let’s implement smart signals with sensors that detect pedestrians at intersections and can adjust to allow more cars to turn left at the busiest times of day. Let’s set a goal to fix our most crowded intersections.

I have ridden our streets for years. There are potholes deep enough to bury a farmer’s John Deer. Literally, our streets are in very bad shape. They are a disgrace to our community and a slap-in-the face to the great people of Winona. Ask yourself, “What have my tax-dollars been going for?”

You want to know this and so do I. Yes, there are other issues besides streets and highways, but when some of these streets have been in their condition for years, that is when you know it is time for change in leadership. Together this change can take place. Let’s revive Winona together.

Quality of life also means quality jobs. And I want to create a climate that encourages businesses and entrepreneurs to follow their ingenuity and invest in their ideas in WINONA. It is my desire to bring businesses into the Winona area. It is my goal to work tirelessly for the people of Winona, as I encourage manufacturers to establish their factories in Winona.

I have been told that “factories coming to Winona, are a thing of the past.” I beg to differ with all who say this. We need them to locate here, we need them to stay here. By doing so our people have jobs. This will bring employment opportunities to the community, which in return brings community growth. Let’s revive Winona together. Let’s revive the pocketbooks of the people of Winona.

As Winona moves forward into this new century, many of our citizens question their value to this city and if they themselves play a crucial role. Let me assure you. I will be a mayor, showing people through my actions that they are important to the life and success of Winona. I will be a mayor for ALL people -- All race, creed and backgrounds.

If we are going to stay together, now is the time for leadership that measures and balances the needs of every neighborhood, of every person. To lead this city, the next mayor will have to work tirelessly to gain the confidence of every part of Winona, from the north, south, east, and west. Through each of my businesses, I’ve worked with all the diverse communities that make up the fabric of Winona. I believe I’m that leader and I believe my history and my record tell that story. Let’s revive Winona together. Others can posture on the issues of small businesses, horrible road conditions, more funds for educational programs, and better police policies, but I have a record to run on -- a Winona record.

This is where I grew up, where I was married, where I went to public school, and these are the streets where my kids have walked and ridden their bikes. This is where I have lived my entire life and followed my family’s tradition of loving this great community. I know what this city is, I know what it has been, and I know what it can still become. Together we can revive Winona.

That’s why today, I offer my candidacy for Mayor of Winona, because I believe I have a lifetime of experience that counts. Experience I will put to work for you. Now is the time for Winona to rise above the ashes. Now is the time for leadership, grown here in Winona, to take on the city’s toughest challenges. Let us stir Winona from her slumbering place. Let us demand her to rise like the sleeping giant she is. It’s time for darkness to end and morning to burst forth. Let us revive Winona together.

Thank you,

William (Aaron) Dees, Jr.