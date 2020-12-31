2020 has been a rough year. We’ve all experienced loss, shut downs, a virus that has taken a toll on not only the nation as a whole but the city, towns and communities of Montgomery County. Here’s a look back at our top 10 stories we’ve written throughout the year.

#1 COVID-19

The number one story of the year is the story that is still continuing to make headlines is COVID-19. On March 26, it was reported that the first four cases had been confirmed in Montgomery County. Almost nine months later, the county has over 900 cases and counting and 30 deaths with a pending outbreak in the county. The virus led to many mask mandate with the City of Winona and Town of Duck Hill both implementing orders. Montgomery County has been placed under several mask mandates by Gov. Tate Reeves with the most recent mandate expiring Jan. 15, 2021. We’ve seen schools close and reopen in a much different way, graduations pushed back and held in unconventional ways, and have seen many people step up to help those who were and are still in need. Life as many know it has become unconventional and it’s certainly safe to call 2020 an unconventional year altogether. Vaccinations are now being distributed in hopes that it would help people build an immunity up to the virus, containing it. Here’s to hoping 2021 brings with it a little bit of normalcy.

#2 Mississippi flag comes down, marijuana comes to state

Mississippi Flag Comes Down, Medical Marijuana comes to the state: One of this year’s biggest stories not only in our area, but across the entire state was the changing of the Mississippi State flag. The push to change the flag has been a battle for many for at least a decade or two. However, on Nov. 3, voters not only in Montgomery and Carroll Counties but all over Mississippi voted overwhelmingly to not only vote to change the flag but to pass an amendment allowing medical marijuana in the state.

#3 Curtis Flowers case

dismissed

In January, District Attorney Doug Evans recused himself from any future prosecutions of Curtis Flowers. Flowers has been tried six times for the murders of four people at Tardy Furniture Store on July 16, 1996. Flowers’ 2010 conviction for the 1996 murders of Bertha Tardy, 59; Carmen Rigby, 45; Robert Golden, 42, and Derrick “Bobo” Stewart, 16, was overturned this past June by the U.S. Supreme Court. The 2010 trial was Flowers’ six trial for the murders, with the first three convictions overturned by the Mississippi Supreme Court and trials four and five ending in mistrials when the jury could not come to a unanimous verdict on guilt or innocence. “I have personally prosecuted the defendant in all six of his prior trials,” Evans stated in his recusal to the court. “While I remain confident in both the investigation and jury verdicts in this matter, I have come to the conclusion that my continued involvement will prevent the families from obtaining justice and from the defendant being held responsible for his actions. It is for these reasons that I voluntarily recuse my office from further involvement in the prosecution in the above styled matter.” In September, Circuit Judge Joseph Loper, Jr., signed a petition submitted by Attorney General Lynn Fitch in the case with prejudice not seeking a seventh trial in the matter. The motion to dismiss stated that there were no key witnesses alive that would incriminate Flowers in the case and those that were alive, had conflicting statements and one was convicted on multiple counts of federal income tax fraud.

#4 Winona-Montgomery Consolidated School District

Since its consolidation, the WMCSD has had three appointed members from the old Winona Separate School District and two elected from the Montgomery County School District, but only from District 1, which covers the Kilmichael area and District 2, which covers the Duck Hill area representing the old Kilmichael High and Duck Hill High before its consolidation. However, all that changed this year when the legislature voted on a bill authored by Senator Lydia Chassaniol making the board members elected from all five districts. Three new board members and two re-elected board members were elected in November, during the general election. Chase DeNoon, Jill White, Brandye Brannon, Katherine Ward-Hughes and Nora Dunn will begin serving on the board in January. Elected board members serve six years and are staggered.

#5 Easter storms

The Easter Storms of 2020 caused damage in Montgomery County as well as Carroll County, with more damage being seen in Carroll. A Carroll County woman died as a result of the storms after a tree fell on her home. “On Sunday [Easter Sunday] there were several calls that came into the Carroll County Emergency Operations Center of trees down following high winds. We had been working on the cleanup from the storm Easter Sunday and began preparing for a significant weather event for this past Sunday that could have been a lot worse.” said Carroll County Emergency Management/ Civil Defense Director Ken Strachan during a Carroll County Board of Supervisors meeting.

#6 God’s House of Hope

God’s House of Hope of Kilmichael a drug and alcohol rehabilitation center opened its doors in February welcoming the public to tour and began taking residents on Feb. 24. Founders Amy and Nick Coyle and Jennifer Sprayberry purchased the former Montgomery County Elementary School taking it from a school with yellow walls depicting murals of the solar system, reading and math helps to a farmhouse, rustic style center where many will call home as they work to get their lives back on track. During the center’s grand opening ceremony, Coyle said there were times she didn’t think they would get to the point of opening its doors. Assistant Executive Director Rebecca Johnson said when they first arrived at the school, it looked like “At 3:30, the bell rang and they never came back. There were books, files, chairs, desk, everywhere. It was a mess,” Johnson said. “And Amy’s right, we thought we’d never get to this spot. People come and ask, ‘How’d you get all of this done?’ It was Jesus,” she said.

#7 Businesses coming, flourish

Even in the pandemic, there were several businesses that opened, took the opportunity to remodel. Stribling trucking opened its doors on…. According to Montgomery County Board President Ron Wood, the county is giving $604,660 to the Montgomery County Economic Development District to purchase the land from Margie Johnson to use for future industrial development. “We’ve got prospects now,” Wood said. The property is located on Sawyer Road, approximately a quarter mile north of the Crossroads Industrial Park, and it abuts the railroad. He said 100 acres is the minimum of what industrial prospects require for development.

#8 Schools closing, reopening

In March, when many students and teachers thought they were getting a week off to enjoy their Spring break, however; Gov. Tate Reeves announced before students and teachers were set to go back to finish up the last quarter of the year, that schools would be closed for the 2019-2020 school year.

#9 Summer standoff

This summer, the Winona Police Department along with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department, the Starkville Police Department SWAT team arrested William Lee Barry, 47, of Winona after he surrendered to authorities after an hours-long standoff at a residence on Sterling Street in Winona. Barry was found hiding in the attic of the home. Assistant District Attorney Brandon Langford said Barry was wanted in Grenada County after he failed to appear for trial in February 2020. He is facing an indictment of burglary of a dwelling, attempted rape, and aggravated assault in connection with an incident that occurred in the City of Grenada on September 15, 2018. Barry’s wife, Jena Hoover of Winona was arrested and charged with “aiding and concealing” her husband, William Lee Barry, to evade arrest, which is a felony charge. Hoover’s case has been bound over to the action of the Montgomery County Grand Jury.

#10 Food distribution

During this pandemic, we’ve seen a lot of people step up and help their neighbors the best way they can. At the end of May, Blessings for all, Empowered by Faith held a food distribution were boxes of fresh fruit and vegetables were given out to residents in Carroll, Montgomery and Grenada counties along with the towns of Eupora and French Camp. The program that was only supposed to run a few weeks in June, ran for six months distributing fruit, vegetables, meat and dairy products to those who were eligible. But, Blessings for All isn’t the only organization that gave. Winona Church of God and Mission Hope both gave food boxes to those who were in need. “To be able to assist and for God to direct me onto this path is mindblowing to me,” Woods said. Those who picked up were also able to ask for prayer. Blessings for all, the biggest food distribution program of the three, gave out over 20,000 boxes to families in need.