The snow last week makes me think of comfort food, and spending quality time with my family.

My Momma was such a good cook, we always had a hot meal on the table. I remember those days long ago, and I always think about those delicious recipes my Momma would make with whatever she had on hand.

I hope everyone enjoyed their days off work and quality time with those loved ones. I thought I'd share some yummy recipes I tried during these cold, snowy days stuck at home.

I hope you enjoy these recipes as much as we did.

Easy Chicken Tetrazzini

10 ounce can cream of chicken soup

10 ounce can cream of mushroom soup

2 cups sour cream

1/2 cup butter, melted

1/2 cup low-sodium chicken broth

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 cup frozen peas

1 pound seasoned cooked chicken, chopped or shredded

1 pound thin spaghetti, cooked al dente

1 1/2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

Fresh chopped parsley , for garnish

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Coat a 9x13 baking dish with nonstick cooking spray, set aside.

In large bowl whisk together both soups, sour cream, butter, chicken broth, salt, pepper, and garlic powder until combined.

Stir in the peas, chicken, and spaghetti; toss to combine until fully coated.

Pour mixture into the prepared baking dish and sprinkle with the cheeses.

Cover with foil and bake for 30 minutes, then remove foil and continue baking for another 15 minutes until cheese is melted and casserole is hot throughout.

Remove from oven and sprinkle with parsley. Let stand 5-10 minutes.

Serve and enjoy!

Ground Beef Casserole

1 pound ground round

1 (14 1/2-ounce) can diced tomatoes with basil, garlic, and oregano, undrained

1 (10-ounce) can Rotel tomatoes

1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon sugar

3/4 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1/4 teaspoon pepper

3 cups uncooked medium egg noodles

5 green onions, chopped

1 (8-ounce) container sour cream

1 (3-ounce) package cream cheese, softened

1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

Place a large skillet over medium heat and add ground round. Cook, breaking up with a wooden spoon, until no longer pink.

Add both cans of tomatoes, tomato paste, salt, sugar, Italian seasoning, and pepper. Stir to mix and let simmer over low heat while you get the rest of the ingredients ready.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cook egg noodles according to package directions and drain well.

In a medium bowl, stir together noodles, green onions, sour cream, and cream cheese.

Spoon noodle mixture into a greased 13X9-inch baking dish. Top with beef mixture. Sprinkle with cheeses.

Spray a piece of aluminum foil with cooking spray and place cooking spray side down on top of baking dish to cover.

Bake for 35 minutes. Uncover and bake 5 more minutes.

Muffaletta Sandwich

1 (10-inch) loaf round Italian bread

1 cup olive salad

1/4 pound provolone cheese

1/4 pound ham

1/4 pound capicola

1/4 pound Genoa salami

1/4 pound mortadella

Cut the top of the bread off so that the bottom half is a little thicker than the top. Remove a little of the bread from the center to hollow the bottom piece out some and make plenty of room.

Spread about 1/3 cup of olive salad on the bottom piece.

Layer the cheese and meats on top.

Spread the remaining olive salad on top. Drizzle any oil from the olive salad on the underside of the top piece of bread.

Place the top piece of bread on top and press down gently. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 2 to 4 hours before serving.

Homemade Olive Salad

3/4 cup green olives (pimento-stuffed)

1/4 cup kalamata olives (pitted)

1/4 cup giardiniera (Italian pickled vegetables)

2 large pepperoncini

3 to 4 pickled onions

2 tablespoons capers

1 medium clove garlic (chopped)

1 teaspoon oregano

1/4 teaspoon black pepper (or to taste)

2 teaspoons lemon juice (fresh)

2 tablespoons olive oil

Drain the green olives, kalamata olives, giardiniera, pepperoncini, pickled onions, and capers.

Place the drained ingredients in a food processor along with the garlic, oregano, pepper, lemon juice, and olive oil.

Pulse until coarsely chopped.

Transfer to a container, cover, and refrigerate until ready to use.