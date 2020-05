Today, United States Representative Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS) announced the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) has awarded $294,800 to the City of Winona for the Frontage Road Extension project.

This project, located approximately a quarter of a mile from the highway interchange, will extend an existing access road by 1,300 feet, providing new and improved access to five existing businesses.

For more, see next Thursday's edition of The Winona Times.