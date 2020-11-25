WINONA – The City of Winona and Winona Main Street wants residents to shop local this holiday season.

For the second year, Winona and Winona Main Street has partnered with The Winona Times and WONA 95.1 The Farm for the “FalalaLocal” campaign to promote the importance of patronizing local businesses, while providing shoppers the opportunity to win giveaways from your favorite local retailers. For every purchase at a local retailer, the shopper is entered into a drawing at that particular store. The more stores you patronize, the more entries a shopper receives. On Monday, December 18, drawings will be made, and the winners announced.

It is possible for a shopper to win a drawing in more than one store.

“I am so proud of the citizens of Winona and Montgomery County for shopping locally,” Winona Mayor Jerry Flowers said. “Please continue to shop locally and patronize our local merchants and those trying to run a business in these trying times. This campaign is a wonderful way to get people out and into our local retailers as they do their holiday shopping.”

Flowers said throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, it is clear that residents are shopping at local businesses because sales tax revenues stayed in line with last year, despite the state shutdown.

“That is amazing to me,” Flowers said.

The Winona Board of Aldermen voted last Tuesday to fund the annual “FalalaLocal” campaign. Alderman Kelvin Winbush abstained.

In other city business:

• After only receiving one bid for the HOME grant, the board voted to reject all bids and re-advertise for the project.

• Winona Parks Director Mike Narmour informed the board that Assistant Principal Veronica Helms at Winona Secondary School gave permission for the upcoming peewee basketball league to hold games in J.J. Knox Gymnasium.

With the current spike in positive cases of COVID-19, Alderman David Ware asked Narmour if he felt holding the peewee basketball season this year was wise, with games being held indoors.

Narmour said Winona Secondary School is having its basketball season, and he felt it would be okay to move forward with the season. However, because sign-ups are in late January for the peewee league, he suggested the board revisit the topic at a future meeting.

“We will discuss it again at the second meeting in December,” Flowers said.

• The board approved Chief of Police Tommy Bibbs’ request to sell one of the Winona Police Department’s Dodge Chargers that is no longer in use to Carroll County Constable Roshaun Daniels.

• Bibbs also informed the board that four of his officers are taking part in the department’s program to further their education. Bibbs said two of his officers will begin pursuing their master’s degrees in January, one is pursuing an undergraduate degree from Holmes Community College, and another will be pursuing an undergraduate degree from Ole Miss next semester.

Bibbs explained that he recently earned a degree in Criminal Justice from Mississippi Valley State University, in-person and online, and he tried to inspire his fellow officers to do the same.

“I try to lead by example,” Bibbs said. “By me taking classes, it encourages them to do the same. I did it to show them it can be done.”

• Per the recommendation of Code Enforcement Officer Arlin Pearson, the board voted to hold a public hearing in regards to the possible condemnation of 14 Baron Street, an empty lot on the corner of Dennis and Baron Streets, on December 1.

• The board voted to approve a beer license for T’s Discount Tobacco, located at 647 Middleton Road.