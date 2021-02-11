I am a champion for Winona. Let’s build a future on purpose.

My name is Cameron De’Cal Brown, and I’m running to be the next mayor of Winona.

Our town may be small, but the people in it carry the biggest hearts I have ever seen. The great people of Winona deserve leadership that reflects the diversity of our community. Purpose has been the underlying theme of my life trajectory. What is the purpose of Winona? What is the purpose of the people here? I believe that God has a plan for this town and its residents. Every person here has a voice that deserves to be heard and understood.

Winona is a community that will always hold a special place in my heart. This is where I grew up. This is where I got my start. My journey began within the halls and corridors of the Winona Public School District, now known as Winona-Montgomery Consolidated School District. My faith was nourished at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Gregory McGee, Jr. Winona is the place where I learned that no dream is too big or too small.

Being the big brother to four siblings -- two brothers, Dakorian and Marcelle, and two little sisters, who have me wrapped around their tiny yet expensive fingers, Maddilyn and Aubriana -- is one of my most significant accomplishments. I am the proud son of Amanda Brown. Family, like many of us, means the world to me in more ways than one. Family is my rock. Family is my haven, and family is the light I look to for motivation and encouragement.

We are all unique individuals who grew up in different places, around different people, and under different circumstances that contribute to who we are and what we become in life. We are our present selves because of the experiences we have faced throughout our lives. Similar to many in our community, I was raised by a single mother who worked day in and day out to ensure that my younger siblings and I wanted for nothing. She wanted us to continue to dream, reach and achieve everything we put our minds to.

I had many odds stacked against me. Statistics say I should have been a high school dropout and unemployed. However, here I am, at 23 years old, running to be your mayor. To make a difference in each of your lives. God saw fit for me to endure those hardships and learn from them. He knew that it would develop me into the man I am today.

While I love many aspects about Winona, there is so much more I know this community can achieve together. Our community deserves so much more. Our children and young adults deserve more jobs, more resources, more spaces for engagement, and more opportunities. Our parents deserve a sense of security and peaceful minds that their children are safe at all times. We can achieve all this if we do what my mom and my late MaMaw, Brenda Brown, always taught me. “Stand up for what you believe in, even if you look back and find yourself standing alone.” If you don’t feel like you’re being led, become the leader.

For too long, our city’s leadership has failed to represent the totality of the people. Empty promises have been made, and slow progress has continued. Lack of economic mobility, opportunities for youth, and poor infrastructure has contributed to Winona’s decline.

The lack of community between the police and residents has resulted in the absence of mutual connection. One of my key goals is building police-community relationships. For our police to successfully protect us, there has to be active communication and understanding from both sides. Having forums and town halls for all to come together and start those conversations is one step in the right direction.

While pursuing my BA in Psychology at The University of Mississippi, I learned the importance of meaningful relationships and building a foundation for youth to become successful adults. Fostering mentorship and having recreational activities for our young people is a staple of securing that they grow into “well-rounded” individuals. This is why youth development is a crucial area of my campaign. Supporting our youth means investing in our future leaders. My candidacy alone paves the way for young people to get excited and involved in their communities. Getting the Boys and Girls Club reinstated is one of the things I will work toward as mayor. Serving as an advocate for the kids in our town means the most to me. Win or lose, I want to be a champion for the next generation of leaders.

The leadership roles I have held have contributed to my overall drive and given me concrete skills. During my time in college, I was a member of the 2015-2016 Chancellor’s Leadership Class where I heard from distinguished leaders, such as the Chancellor. After that, I served as a sophomore leader and helped plan speakers. I was also involved in Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia Fraternity and Omicron Delta Kappa Honor Society.

Starting as a seasonal associate at Old Navy, INC. I quickly climbed the ladder to become the youngest Assistant Manager in the Memphis district. I have the experience of working in a fast-paced and results-driven environment. One thing that I have learned from providing customer service is that people are happiest when they feel heard and seen. I’m confident that I will offer that same service to the residents of Winona.

Bringing in employment opportunities is critical to improving the economic success of our town. Not only do I want to focus on manufacturing work, but I also want to increase small business ownership. That starts with education for prospective small business owners. Many people here have bright ideas and high potential. They need the resources to build. Workforce development is another program I’d like to center. Few options exist for people to gain the training and skills necessary to contribute to our economic growth. We can’t just invest in businesses; we also have to invest in people.

Now I circle back to my question of purpose. What is my purpose? If elected mayor, my purpose will be serving you all and ensuring that Winona becomes the robust town it was meant to be.

When trying to decide if this is the right time for me to run, Mrs. Pam Burns’ words linger in my mind. “Are you studied up?” Yes. “And are you prayed up?” Yes.

Then let’s start building our future on purpose.