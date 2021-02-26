WINONA – An arrest has been made in a commercial burglary that occurred in January.

According to Captain Dan Herod, chief investigator with the Winona Police Department, Deon Cortez Peeples, 32, of Winona was arrested and charged with commercial burglary in connection with the burglary of Crossroads Jewelry on January 29, 2001.

Herod said Peeples was charged with commercial burglary the very day of the burglary, however, he had left the area. He was arrested in Paris, Kentucky, on Wednesday, February 24.

“We received information that he could possibly be at a residence in Paris, Kentucky,” said Herod. “So I contacted [the] local authorities there, and they located him in a residence and took him into custody.”

Herod said an extradition hearing is set for next week in Kentucky, and he and Captain Calvin Young, Jr., have plans to pick him up there in bring him back to Winona to face charges.

Herod refused to provide any further information as the investigation is still ongoing.