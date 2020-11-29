Eleven people suffered various degrees of gunshot wounds following what City of Grenada law enforcement agents are calling a “mass shooting” early Sunday morning.

Officers with the Grenada Police Department and deputies with the Grenada County Sheriff’s Department responded to multiple shots fired at the SSMS Biker Club on Highway 8 East shortly after 1:30 a.m.

According to Acting Police Chief George Douglas, the victims were treated for gunshot wounds at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Grenada as well as other area hospitals including Greenwood Leflore Hospital and Tyler Holmes Memorial Hospital. Douglas said some of the victims were treated and released. No deaths have been reported.

According to Douglas, the shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been made as of 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Updates will be posted as they become available.