Gov. Tate Reeves declared last week Severe Weather Preparedness Week, and many schools across the state honored that declaration by training students on how to respond in an emergency.

I commend schools for teaching students to protect themselves and be ready in the face of danger.

In the spring of 2014, not long after my second son was born, a tornado hit Hattiesburg, and the three of us took refuge in the bathroom of my apartment at the sounds of the local siren warning of a spotted tornado.

My children, Gabriel and Ian, have no memory of the danger we faced that night.

However, in April 2017, four tornadoes struck my hometown Kilmichael with one hitting my home.

The day began as any other Sunday with our preparing to go to church and having breakfast with the usual chatter.

When the phone alerts and siren sounded, I remembered what I was taught over the years from many sources, including television and school, to take cover in an interior room or hallway of a building.

Without thought or hesitation, I sternly told my sons to get their shoes and bicycles helmets and sit in the hallway while I opened windows throughout our home.

I gave them their raincoats and then stood near a window listening to an eerie calm, no rain falling, no wind blowing, no birds chirping – just calm.

My sons still did not understand the impending danger until I ran back into the hallway after seeing the tornado and told them the storm was in the yard.

As I sat on the floor between them, gripping their arms and silently praying that God either spares all of us or takes all of us, my children soon discerned our trouble amid the blowing wind and our trembling house.

We have stuck to that routine each time a tornado has been spotted in the years since those storms hit Kilmichael.

Ian and Gabriel no longer have to be told what to grab and where to go or even that they are in danger when alarms sound. They fully understand and respect the process of keeping them safe.

On Feb. 17, a tornado warning went out in our area, and in my absence, my sons not only knew what to do, but they reminded my mom of procedure.

Severe weather preparedness is critical in self-preservation and the safety of loved ones.

Children are quick learners, and they are willing to learn under the right guidance.

They should be taught how to protect themselves in various emergencies along with severe weather, and observing Severe Weather Preparedness Week through training in schools is a great way to start.

Waiting until severe weather strikes before we try to figure out what to do could be too late.