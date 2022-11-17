A graveside service for Edith Gregg Shirley of Winona were held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, in Oakwood Cemetery in Winona. The Rev. David Westmoreland officiated the service.

Edith Gregg Shirley, 79, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jackson, Miss. She was born in Indiana on March 7, 1943. She was a member of Vaiden Baptist Church.

She is survived by her son, Edward Durham of Winona. She was preceded in death by her father, William Kurtz Jr.; mother, Sarah Adams Northern and stepfather, Skip Northern.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.ofhwinona.com.