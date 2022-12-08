Winona-Montgomery County Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $2,500 cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for a Duck Hill murder. Duck Hill Chief of police, Tyler Winter, is asking for the public’s help in solving a murder case that is more than a year old.

On Oct. 2, 2021, the body of 31-year-old Michael Ringold was found in the street on Carrollton Avenue.

He had been shot with a handgun.

Winter said Ringold was the victim of an assault in July before the murder, but he doesn’t know if the assault was connected to the murder.

If you have information that leads to an arrest, you could receive up to a $2,500 cash reward. Crime Stoppers Tips are anonymous, you never give your name, just your tip. To submit a tip, you can call **TIPS or submit it online by downloading the P3 app. Remember, Crime Stoppers doesn’t want your name, just your information.