Larry Darnell Mcglothin, 33, was arrested on Nov. 21 by the Winona Police Dept., for disorderly conduct - failure to comply with police and simple assault by physical menace to create fear.

Keith Dewayne Myers, 50, was arrested on Nov. 21 by the Carroll County Sheriff Dept., for driving with an expired license and no proof of insurance.

Bernard Abram, 56, was arrested Nov. 23 by the Carroll County Sheriff Dept., for possession of paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Daryl Jashun Harbin, 32, was arrested Nov. 25 by the Winona Police Dept., for driving under the influence, expired tag, no proof of insurance and expired driver’s license.

Franklin Edward Daniels, 36, was arrested Nov. 25 by the Winona Police Dept., for simple assault causing bodily injury.

Jeremy Butts, 36, was arrested Nov. 25 by Mississippi Highway Patrol for driving under the influcen and improper lane usage.

Sidney Ross Taylor, 51, was arrested Nov. 26 by the Carroll County Sheriff Dept., for possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a controlled substance with intent to sale.

Gerald Lee Montgomery, 45, was arrested Nov. 27 by the Carroll County Sheriff Dept., for disturbance of family.

Cadera Evans, 34, was arrested Nov. 28 by the Winona Police Dept., for possession of a controlled substance with intent to sale, possession of maijuana in a motor vehicle and possession of parapheranlia.

Daniel Lee Lodan, 42, was arrested Nov.28 by the Carroll County Sheriff Dept., for a foreign warrant, fugitive.