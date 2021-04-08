Capital murder charges and no bond for the two men arrested in connection with the murder of Paul’s Jewelry owner Jamie Iverson.

Kenterius Wright, 19, and Daquarius Wright, 20, appeared before Sunflower County Justice Court Judge (Northern District) Lisa Bell on Thursday afternoon.

During the initial appearance, Bell granted no bond to either of the men who now face one count of capital murder each.

The two men, who are brothers, were booked into the Sunflower County Jail on Wednesday afternoon.

They were apprehended in the Jackson metro area earlier this week thanks to a tip, according to Indianola Interim Police Chief Earnest Gilson.

Gilson said Wednesday that more arrests may follow in this case.

The perpetrators in the April 23 murder were driving a black BMW and apparently used a parking lot behind several Front Street businesses and an alley located between two of those storefronts to access Paul’s Jewelry, which has been owned and operated by Rodney and Jamie Iverson for decades.

Jamie Iverson was alone in the store when two men, whose faces were well-covered, entered the store and eventually shot her.

They fled back to the car and apparently left town and ended up in the Jackson area.

Kenterius Wright was booked under a Jackson address, and Daquarius Wright was book under a Batesville address.

Police have yet to comment on whether either of the men have a criminal history.