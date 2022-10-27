A brother and sister, who had been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor in connection to a homicide on Powell Street, had their charges dismissed.

Shianna Green, 18, and Tolando Moore, 22, went before Judge Alan D. Lancaster on Oct. 20 in Winona Municipal Court. Green and Moore are accused of taking Todd Sawyer, 17, and Tyler Sally, 17, to a home on Aug.10 on Powell Street where multiple shootings occurred, and schools were placed on lockdown as the scene was cleared. Sawyer died as a result of the shootings. Hardarrius Meeks and another 17-year-old were also shot.

Meeks and Cameron Wiggins have been charged with murder, and Sally has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault and one count of felony fleeing. Jonverna McCuiston has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Capt. Matt Milletello testified Oct. 20 that Sawyer, Sally, Green and Moore traveled together to Powell Street and pooled their money together to purchase marijuana. However, Green and Moore said they were the passengers in the vehicle, not the drivers, and they never pooled their money together to purchase weed.

“They came to get my sister’s car in Winona because I had it,” Moore said. “They asked me if I wanted to go with them to buy some weed, and I told them, yeah, ‘I’ll ride.’”

Green said they were coming to Winona to get her car, and Sawyer said he was going to purchase weed. She said she never wanted to go to the home on Powell Street because she’d had an altercation with someone who lived there.

“We were supposed to meet at the Community Center, but [Jonverna McCuiston] kept telling us to come to the house,” Green said. She said they went to the home on Powell Street, despite her apprehension.

Both Green and Moore said they remained in the vehicle, and Sawyer and Sally exited. They said they were both playing on their phones when they heard gun shots and saw Sawyer come across the street holding his chest.

They both said they got out to check on Sawyer, and that’s when Winona police arrived on scene.

Milletello testified that Sawyer and Sally both had pistols on them. He said that both sides [Green, Moore and Sally and McCuiston, Meeks and Wiggins] all claim that one side had plans to rob the other.

Sawyer succumbed to his injuries and Sally, Wiggins, Meeks and McCuiston have all been bound over in the case.

Lancaster said he couldn’t find probable cause that showed that Green and Moore contributed to the delinquency of a minor.