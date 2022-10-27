Brett Mckindly Gordon was arrested October 17 by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of paraphernalia, no insurance, reckless driving, driving without a license or with an expired license and seatbelt violation.

Parveion Tyheim Harris was arrested October 17 by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department for burglary.

Ronnie Clarence Reed was arrested October 20 by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.