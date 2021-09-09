Listed below are the Mississippi Supreme Court decisions for the week of September 09, 2021:

Ishee, David Michael, J.

XX 2020-IA-00037-SCT

Greenwood Leflore Hospital and John F. Lucas, III, In His Representative Capacity v. Roxanne Watson; Leflore Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2019-0020-CICI & 2018-003; Ruling Date: 12/26/2019; Ruling Judge: Carol White-Richard; Majority Opinion: Ishee, J. Disposition: Affirmed and Remanded. Appellants taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Maxwell, Beam and Chamberlin, JJ., Concur. Coleman, J., Dissents with Separate Written Opinion Joined by Griffis, J. Dissenting Opinion: Coleman, J. Votes: Griffis, J., Joins This Opinion.

Ishee, David Michael, J.

X 2020-CA-00836-SCT

Viking Insurance Company of Wisconsin v. Mississippi Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Company; Lee Circuit Court; LC Case #: CV19-128; Ruling Date: 07/09/2020; Ruling Judge: John White; Majority Opinion: Ishee, J. Disposition: Reversed and Rendered. Appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin and Griffis, JJ., Concur. Randolph, C.J., not participating.

Chamberlin, Robert P., J.

X 2020-CA-00343-SCT

Clifford Michael Lockhart v. Stella Payton Lockhart; Forrest Chancery Court; LC Case #: 18CH1:16-cv-00565-SM; Ruling Date: 07/31/2019; Ruling Judge: Sheila Smallwood; Majority Opinion: Chamberlin, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur.

EN BANC

2019-CT-01062-SCT

Martin Wheelan v. City of Gautier and David A. Vindich; Jackson Chancery Court; LC Case #: 30CH1:16-cv-01881-DNH; Ruling Date: 02/20/2019; Ruling Judge: Michael Ward; Disposition: Martin Wheelan's Petition for Writ of Certiorari is granted. To Grant: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Ishee and Griffis, JJ. To Deny: Maxwell, Beam and Chamberlin, JJ. Order entered 8/31/21.

EN BANC

2019-CT-01073-SCT

Chester C. Thornton v. Felicia L. Thornton; Walthall Chancery Court; LC Case #: 74CH1:16-cv-00235-WS; Ruling Date: 09/14/2018; Ruling Judge: Wayne Smith; Disposition: The Petition for a Writ of Certiorari filed by Appellant Chester C. Thornton is denied. To Deny: All Justices. Order entered 8/31/21.

EN BANC

2019-CT-01651-SCT

Courtney L. Rainey v. State of Mississippi; Madison Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2018-0518; Ruling Date: 09/24/2019; Ruling Judge: Dewey Arthur; Disposition: The State of Mississippi's Petition for Writ of Certiorari is granted. To Grant: Randolph, C.J., Maxwell, Ishee and Griffis, JJ. To Deny: Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Beam and Chamberlin, JJ. Order entered 9/2/21.

EN BANC

2020-CT-00023-SCT

Dalvin Booker v. State of Mississippi; DeSoto Circuit Court; LC Case #: 17CI1:19-cv-00453-GC; Ruling Date: 12/20/2019; Ruling Judge: Gerald Chatham, Sr.; Disposition: The Petition for Writ of Certiorari filed pro se by Dalvin Booker is denied. To Deny: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam and Griffis, JJ. To Grant: Ishee, J. Not Participating: Chamberlin, J. Order entered 9/2/21.

EN BANC

2020-CT-00439-SCT

David Carter v. Mary A. Carter; Coahoma Chancery Court; LC Case #: 14CH1:14-cv-00743-WJP; Ruling Date: 04/20/2020; Ruling Judge: Willie Perkins, Sr.; Disposition: The Petition for a Writ of Certiorari filed by Appellant David Carter, pro se, is denied. To Deny: All Justices. Order entered 9/1/21.

EN BANC

2021-JP-00429-SCT

Mississippi Commission on Judicial Performance v. County Court Judge Mark H. Watts; LC Case #: 2019-145; Ruling Date: 04/12/2021; Ruling Judge: Kent McDaniel; Disposition: Joint Motion For Approval of Recommendation filed by the Mississippi Commission on Judicial Performance is granted. See opinion of this Court handed down this date.

EN BANC

X 2021-JP-00429-SCT

Mississippi Commission on Judicial Performance v. County Court Judge Mark H. Watts; LC Case #: 2019-145; Ruling Date: 04/12/2021; Ruling Judge: Kent McDaniel; Majority Opinion: Randolph, C.J. Disposition: Jackson County Court Judge Mark H. Watts shall be publicly reprimanded in open court by the presiding judge on the first day of the next term of the Jackson County Circuit Court in which a jury venire is present following the issuance of the mandate of this court, with Judge Watts present. Judge Watts is fined $2,500 and taxed with the costs of this proceeding. Judge Mark H. Watts taxed with costs. Votes: Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin and Griffis, JJ., Concur. Ishee, J., not participating.