A man wanted in connection with a murder that happened the weekend of May 1 in Connecticut was apprehended Wednesday afternoon at the Hitching Post Motel in Winona.

Basil Smith, 29, of Bridgeport, Conn., was discovered in room at the motel on Middleton Road. According to Montgomery County Sheriff Jeff Tompkins, he was notified by the US Marshals Service that Smith was believed to be staying at the Hitching Post.

According to the Connecticut Post of Bridgeport, Conn., Smith is wanted in the murder of Gregory Rafael Santos-Frias that occurred Saturday, May 1 in Waterbury, Conn. Smith has been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and assault. Another suspect has also been arrested and charged by Waterbury Police Department in the same case.

The Post reported that Smith is also being charged with “a number of gun offenses,” and was also wanted by the Connecticut Department of Corrections for “absconding from his parole.”

The news report stated that Smith also faces charges in Bridgeport, Conn., for an outstanding warrant on weapons charges.

Tompkins said the Marshal Service requested manpower and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department, along with the Winona Police Department and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics assisted in the Smith’s apprehension.

Tompkins said Smith was located in a room on the west side of the motel facing Mission Road. He said Smith had barricaded himself inside the room with a weapon and threatened to take his own life. After establishing communication with the suspect, marshals at the scene were able to take Smith into custody without incident.

“No one was harmed. The Good Lord took care of us,” Tompkins said. “It could’ve ended really badly.”