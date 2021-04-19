Additional dates have been set for the COVID-19 vaccine to be given in Winona, thanks to a partnership between the City of Winona and Tyler Holmes Memorial Hospital.

A team of volunteers, under the oversight of Tyler Holmes and the Mississippi Department of Health, will begin offering the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine on May 11 at the Montgomery County Coliseum, with the second shot administered on June 8.

In addition, first doses will be administered at the Montgomery County Coliseum on May 18, May 25, and June 1, with second doses given on June 15, June 22, and June 29.

Those interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccine on any of these dates may make an appointment online beginning Tuesday, April 20 at 7:30 a.m. at https://covidvaccine.umc.edu/.

For those who need help in making a vaccine appointment beginning April 20, the clerks at Winona City Hall will be available over the phone at 662-283-1232 to assist.

Also, transportation will be available to people in Carroll and Montgomery counties if needed. After making a vaccine appointment on the Mississippi Department of Health website, those needing a ride can call 283-2009 to arrange transportation.

Vaccine Committee Chair Angelyn McCaulla encouraged anyone who would like to volunteer their time to help the committee to call 662-299-8545 and leave a detailed message with contact information. She will contact those interested with details about volunteer requirements and duties.