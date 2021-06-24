Blessings for All, Empowered by Faith, Inc. will have its summer feeding program for children under the age of 18 throughout the entire month of July.

The food boxes will be given to children every Tuesday for Winona, Vaiden and Carrollton. The boxes will also be given away in Water Valley and Grenada. Organizer Calbrina Ward-Woods said the child must be present, boxes cannot be given to the parent at any site.

The boxes will include breakfast and lunch for five days. Children do not have to have an ID, they just have to be under the age of 18. Boxes for Winona will be picked up as 902 North Union Street in the Housing Complex, boxes for Vaiden will be picked up at the Vaiden Gym and boxes for Carrollton will be picked up at the Carrollton Community House.

Woods said there will be activities for children at the Winona site only.