The historic open-air Carroll County Tabernacle located in North Carrollton will be the setting for the annual Fourth of July patriotic community service on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at 7:30 A.M. The North Carrollton Baptist Church is in charge of the service. Rev. Tim Bass, interim pastor at North Carrollton Baptist Church and Association Mission Director for Carroll and Montgomery counties, will deliver the message. Members of the Third Arrow Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be present to give a token of appreciation to veterans, and all veterans will be recognized during the service.

The Carroll County Tabernacle began in the spring of 1922 when the Carrollton and North Carrollton Methodist churches made plans for a joint revival meeting. A large brush arbor was erected on the bank of Big Sand Creek on pasture land owned by T. R. Bloodworth. The revival service generated enormous interest, and the idea of building a permanent Tabernacle quickly spread. It was decided to erect the building, and the plan was that each year’s meeting would be in charge by one of the four denominations of the two towns. At the end of the revival meeting, about $3,000.00 was raised for the new building. The building committee appointed for the construction were G T. Lee, E. L. Duke, J. L. Spencer, W. B. Vance and H. A. Lott.

Hobart D. Shaw of Gulfport, an architect and native of Carrollton, offered to draw plans and specifications for the building. Among the few directions that Mr. Shaw received was that the building to seat 1000 people with comfort. Bids for the construction of the Tabernacle were received on November 9, 1922, and Sam J. Bennett, a local contractor was awarded the job for the sum of $525.00. J. R. Jackson, a long-time lumber dealer in North Carrollton was the low bidder for materials in the amount of $1141.00. On May 23, 2923, Mr. Bennett met with the building committee and announced that the building was complete. Throughout its nearly 100-year existence, many revivals, as well as other community events, have been held at the Carroll County Tabernacle.

An offering will be taken at this years’ service which will be used to pay the expenses of the service, as well as being used to re-roof the Tabernacle. Contributions to the new roof project can be mailed to the Carroll County Tabernacle Fund, P. O. Box 72, Carrollton, MS 38917 or given to one of the present trustees: Malcolm Dunn, Clint Gee, Bill Gillespie, Snooky Lee, Lee Mattox or Wilton Neal. Everyone is invited and encouraged to attend this patriotic service.