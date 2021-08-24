Clarke Fest Car Show

The Clarke County Chamber of Commerce will hold the ClarkeFest Paul Brown Memorial Open Car Show (formerly Forestry and Wildlife Festival) Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Archusa Creek Water Park, Quitman.

Registration fee is $20 – no pre-registration required. Registration table opens at 9 a.m. and closes 12:30 p.m. Drawings at 1 p.m. Get your share of $1000 in cash awards. Awards will be made by drawing of entered car registration number. Ten drawings for $50 to $300 cash each, plus a final drawing for a free, 2-night stay at any Pat Harrison Water Park.

There will be other activities at the park all day including arts and crafts, trade exhibits, local talent, food vendors, children’s games, and more!

Visit www.clarkecountychamber.com for car show registration form. Proof of insurance required on site. For more information contact Ben Moore at 601-480-1127 or James Buchanan at 601-479-1162. Make checks payable to Clarke County Chamber of Commerce.