WASHINGTON — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) today released its first episode of a video news series titled “CBP Reports,” featuring interviews with CBP leadership and employees on current and emerging trends facing CBP.

This episode highlights a recent visit to CBP’s customs partners in Singapore, one of many partnerships across the globe that help facilitate CBP’s dual role of trade facilitation and revenue protection. CBP collects the second largest amount of revenue for the federal government and recently issued its Trade and Travel Report: Fiscal Year 2021, which describes measures the agency took to protect the American people, safeguard our borders, and enhance the nation’s economic prosperity in the latest fiscal year.

In addition, the video features new funding for technology that will be used to enhance border security and modernize CBP’s port and border facilities as well as dramatic footage from recent life-saving rescues. It also spotlights the high number of rescues CBP is called upon to perform after smuggling organizations abandon migrants in remote and dangerous areas.

“CBP Reports” will be delivered bi-monthly to provide lawmakers, the public and other stakeholders current information and increase agency transparency.