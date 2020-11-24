Cauliflower Salad

Recently, one of my really close friends shared with me how he was using cauliflower in his cooking. I had shared with him my love for cauliflower crusted pizza. By the way if you haven't tried it, you must! This is how I trick my children into eating their vegetables!

My boys can't tell the difference between regular crusted pizza and the cauliflower crusted pizza. My friend shared that he had actually replaced potatoes with cauliflower in his potato salad. What a genius idea! I tried it out and I must say that I prefer cauliflower over the potatoes.

Whatever you normally put in your potato salad would work- just add cauliflower instead of the potatoes. This is low carb and a much healthier option.

Cauliflower Salad Ingredients: 1 head of organic cauliflower Kosher salt, to taste Pepper, to taste 2 Tablespoons organic olive oil 3 Organic eggs, hard-boiled, chopped 3 Stalks organic celery, diced 1/2 Red onion, diced DRESSING: 1/2 Cup plain organic Greek yogurt 1 Tablespoon organic Dijon mustard 1 Tablespoon local honey 2 Tablespoons fresh organic dill, chopped 1 Tablespoon organic olive oil 1 Clove organic garlic, crushed 1/2 Organic lemon, juiced Instructions 1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. 2. Slice cauliflower into small florets. Season with salt, pepper and olive oil and place on a baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven for 25 minutes until browned and crispy. 3. In a bowl combine all dressing ingredients and set aside. 4. Allow cauliflower to cool and set aside. 5. Dice together eggs, onion, and celery. Combine in a large bowl with the dressing and cauliflower. 6. Garnish with more dill before serving.

Editor’s note: Hanna McCain is a wife and mother of two boys. She writes a weekly food column and is a cookbook author. She also maintains a blog at http://thetriathletemom.blogspot.com/