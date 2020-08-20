As a sophomore, Hayden Self had to learn from the school of hard knocks as an outside linebacker for the Stars.

As a junior, there was more learning as Self was moved to middle linebacker to anchor the Stars’ defense. Self seemed to handle the transition just fine, recording more than 100 tackles. He was an all-district selection for the Stars and was named to the Class 3A All-MAIS team after a 119-tackle season.

There’s little doubt in Coach Junior Graham’s mind who his leader is on defense.

“He needs to be our bell cow on defense,” Graham said. “He’s a three-year starter and this will be second year at middle linebacker. He is that guy that needs to be our leader on defense. When you play in that middle, you are supposed to the leader of the defense and that’s why we have him there.”

Graham said that Self doesn’t just need to be good, he needs to be outstanding for the Stars to be successful.

“He was in on over 100 tackles last year,” Graham said. “For us to be the type of defense that we need to be, he needs to have another year just like that. We have to have him around the football all year. I will say that he understands the box so much better than he did last year. As a sophomore, he had one read but in the middle it’s a different concept and it takes a while to hone. I’m glad Sylva Bay pulled their guards and ran it right at us. That’s what we needed to see. I thought he did a good job of fitting his gaps.”

Self’s father, Shannon Self is also the Stars’ defensive coordinator and two have plenty of time to talk defense during the week.

“I thought he did well last year,” the elder Self said. “He has a high football IQ, which helps him. He spends a lot of time studying film and that always helps. He can make all of our calls and gets us in and out of different calls.”

While Self will play every meaningful snap on defense, he will also see plenty of time on offense.

“He is that kid that we play some at several positions,” Graham said “He will play some running back and some H-back as well. Like anybody, it’s hard to be the best at a position when you have to pay multiple spots but Hayden does a good job when he’s in on offense. We expect a lot out of Hayden and put him where we need him. He won’t be standing over there with me a lot.”

Graham said he is quick to admit that he has missed the boat on his players going to the next level but has no doubts that Self can play somewhere in the junior college ranks if he so chooses.

“I really think he can play at the next level,” Graham said. “He has worked really hard on improving his speed. I think he is a defensive player. He is big enough and could add some more weight and play with his hand on the ground. On the flip side, he’s not a bad H-back. He is about 220 pounds now and has put on a lot of muscle in the last year. He is a strong kid and understands the game.”

Not only does Self love the field, he’s loves the weight room as well where he squats more than 550 pounds and benches more than 350 on bench.

“He’s a kid that loves the weight room,” Graham said. “He has worked hard in there. And he has worked really hard at improving his speed. H was well over 5 in the 40 last year but has improved that a lot. He’s consistently in the 4.8 range this year. He understands that he needs to be faster and work on his footwork.”

Self is also solid in the class room with a 4.0 GPA and an 18 on the ACT.

“He’s a smart kid and takes care of his academics,” Graham said. “He’s an A and B kid and he’s extremely smart on the football field. He understands what the other team is trying to do. He is going to call our defense and will get everybody lined up where they are supposed to be. He has to be that leader for us. He doesn’t have to be the loud vocal leader but has to be willing to do the right things and he will do all of those things we need him to do.”

Self is also a three-sport player for the Stars where he plays on the basketball and baseball teams.