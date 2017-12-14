Lowery named Teacher of the Year

WINONA – Winona Elementary School teacher Deanna Lowery was named Winona School District’s 2017-2018 Teacher of the Year at Tuesday’s meeting of the Winona School Board.

Lowery, who teaches fourth grade math and science, was surprised by the announcement made by Dr. Teresa Jackson, superintendent of education. She was awarded a plaque, a gift from Hammond’s Pharmacy, and $100 from an anonymous donor. Most of all, Lowery will represent the Winona Separate School District in the statewide Teacher of the Year competition.

“Mrs. Lowery is an excellent teacher with many years of experience,” Jackson said. “Her love of and devotion to education is evident in her daily actions. The Winona School District Board of Trustees and I would like to offer our congratulations to Mrs. Deanna Lowery.”

In addition to her teaching duties, Lowery is the junior high cheerleading sponsor and takes photographs at sporting events across the district. At WES, Mrs. Lowery takes the photographs that are submitted to The Winona Times.

Always going above and beyond, Lowery volunteered to teach English Language Arts the first nine weeks of this year as well as math and science when her fellow teacher was out on an extended leave. She taught the lessons, entered grades, and worked with the substitute to continue providing our fourth grade students with the best chance possible to master English Language Arts skills.

Recently, Lowery was selected by her fellow teachers to attend training at the Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta, Ga.

According to Jackson, Lowery is upbeat, positive and encouraging to those around her. She is a very busy person, but she continues to be a hard-working and dedicated professional.

Jackson said the Teacher of the Year announcement is part of the district’s newly-revised and implemented recognition system by which teachers, employees, and volunteers can be recognized and rewarded for their accomplishments in the Winona School District.