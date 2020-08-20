Part 1 of a series.

For many businesses, staying afloat during COVID-19 has been a bit of a struggle. However, with many being people out of work and some staying close to home, many businesses adapted to the new normal with curbside service, delivery, take-out, or other creative ways to serve.

Several businesses like Pizza Inn and Guy’s Catfish and Steak House used the time to renovate their space to not only improve services for their customers but also to make them safer by installing hand sanitizers, increasing the ways they clean and sanitize.

A few entrepreneurs, like Ken and Stacey Pickens, moved ahead with plans to open new businesses, even if they did not knowing what to expect.

Pizza Inn

Pizza Inn’s owners, Aaron and Paula Dees, adjusted to the needs of their customers as the COVID-19 pandemic kept people inside their homes. They decided to bring their popular pizzas to their customers’ door, something they had not offered in the past.

“All we could do is carry-out and delivery,” Aaron Dees said. “That is the only way we made it – the delivery service.”

Now, with the dining room and pizza buffet re-opened for dining, Dees said delivery service will continue at Pizza Inn. However, with the improvements made inside the restaurants, many customers couldn’t wait for dine-in service to resume.

“We decided to take the time we were closed and renovate the whole building, except for the kitchen,” Dees said. “We made a $100,000 investment in replacing the floors, ceilings, lighting, counter tops, beverage center, and bathrooms. It was just time for updates.”

Dees, who also operates two other businesses in Winona, said if the dining room had to be closed, they were going to take advantage of the time off.

“If we were going to be down, let’s take advantage of being down,” Dees said.

Currently, Pizza Inn is open for dine-in, carry-out, delivery, and party room rentals. And now, customers can enjoy pizza all day on Sunday.

Ken’s Body and Automotive

Ken Pickens and his wife Stacy opened Ken’s Body and Automotive on Highway 82 in February, just before the pandemic hit.

Pickens said he’s been a mechanic since 1989 as a high school student, and he has spent his life working on vehicles. He said he worked in different shops in Winona, Greenwood, and was a Traveling Service Technician. However, owning his own shop has always been a dream of his.

He went for his dream, despite the pandemic. Pickens said for him, coronavirus hasn’t stopped or made him anxious.

“It hasn’t affected us one way or the other,” Pickens said.

He said throughout the pandemic, he’s remained busy, a testament to the clientele and the reputation he’s built over the past 31 years.

Pickens said he does automotive, body work and paint jobs.

“We do wreck work, remove dents, we don’t rebuild motors or anything,” he said.

Guy’s Catfish and Steak House

When you pull into Guy’s Catfish and Steak House in Vaiden, it looks a little different than before. Bobby Hunt said the restaurant went from “picnickin’” to an actual sit-down-style restaurant.”

Hunt and his wife, Cherry, gutted the restaurant from top to bottom. The picnic-style tables with people elbow to elbow are a thing of the past, as the dining room got a new make-over.

When COVID-19 hit, Hunt said he sat down with his daughter, Nikki, and his son-in-law, Craig Britt, and told them to pick five employees they wanted to work with at the restaurant and he would take the other two on the road.

“That first week was rough for us. We had to sit down and figure things out,” Hunt said.

He said the Guy’s food truck was on the road four days a week -- Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

“We would get to our towns at 9 a.m. and we wouldn’t leave until 7 p.m.”

Hunt said his daughter, son-in-law, and the remaining worker did pick up from the main restaurant. He said it was a struggle but they’re blessed and highly favored that they have been able to remain afloat, renovate and hire three new waitresses.

The Hunts did an entire remodel from top to bottom. Before, when you walked into Guy’s you wanted into Guy’s you were met with a smile from the person at the register. Lengthwise tables filled the room, creating a home-like feel as many made their way to the buffet.

Now, when you walk into Guy’s, you’re greeted with the same smile, but by a hostess, who will give you your linens and silverware, take you to your table, where a waitress will come get your drink order. For the most part, the lengthwise tables with tight quarters are gone. Hunt built retainer walls so people can have a bit of quietness while enjoying their meal.

“When I did it, I may have lost 10 seats,” Hunts said. However, the seats lost in the inside, he makes up for outside. Last year, Hunt said he built on a porch to have live music and to serve beer. The porch, which was opened has been, has been screened in.

Hunt also installed two more doors, an entrance to the porch and an exit where customers can pay. Guy’s also now has a pick-up window for those who still do not feel comfortable with coming inside.

The hot bar, that once held 15 items, now hold 30. Hunt said due to the virus he’s went cafeteria-style and his waitresses serve guests as they come to the bar. And Hunt still has plans to expand the porch and to renovate his

“We were one of the few buffets that remain open. A lot of them closed or went to order only,” Hunt said. “But, we kept working. We didn’t lose a person, not one.” He said one of his employees didn’t work for personal reason unrelated to COVID-19 but other than that, everyone worked.

“We were able to keep everyone’s salary going. We’ve been favored by the Lord. He watched over us and took care of us. He worked everything out,” Hunt said.