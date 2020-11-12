Winona Christian School has canceled classes until Monday, November 30 due to an increase of COVID-19 cases in the community.

The school released the following statement:

“Due to the continued increase in community cases of COVID impacting our school, mainly our elementary grades, WCS will begin an extended Fall/ Thanksgiving Break, Thursday, November 12th, and return to school Monday, November 30th. Our junior high and high school sports will continue, with limited attendance and safety precautions in place. Thank you for your continued support through this trying time.”