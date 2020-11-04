With 13 of 14 reporting, here are the Carroll County numbers so far (not including affidavit or absentee votes):

Presidential Race

Biden/Harris: 1,705

Trump/Pence: 3,887

Senate

Cindy Hyde-Smith: 3,683

Mike Espy: 1,895

2nd Congressional District

Brian Flowers: 3,649

Bennie G. Thompson: 1,896

Supreme Court District 3, Position 3

Josiah D. Coleman: 2,858

Percy L. Lynchard: 1,701

Beat 2 Election Commissioner

Rebecca Touchstone: 546

Jennifer S. Haley: 551

Initiative 65 (medical marijuana)

For: 2,684

Against: 2,358

Also:

For Initiative 65: 2,577

For Alternative 65A: 1,411

House Concurrent Resolution No. 47 (majority voters)

For: 3,980

Against: 1,282

Flag Referendum

Yes: 3,683

No: 1,880