With 13 of 14 reporting, here are the Carroll County numbers so far (not including affidavit or absentee votes):
Presidential Race
Biden/Harris: 1,705
Trump/Pence: 3,887
Senate
Cindy Hyde-Smith: 3,683
Mike Espy: 1,895
2nd Congressional District
Brian Flowers: 3,649
Bennie G. Thompson: 1,896
Supreme Court District 3, Position 3
Josiah D. Coleman: 2,858
Percy L. Lynchard: 1,701
Beat 2 Election Commissioner
Rebecca Touchstone: 546
Jennifer S. Haley: 551
Initiative 65 (medical marijuana)
For: 2,684
Against: 2,358
Also:
For Initiative 65: 2,577
For Alternative 65A: 1,411
House Concurrent Resolution No. 47 (majority voters)
For: 3,980
Against: 1,282
Flag Referendum
Yes: 3,683
No: 1,880