A Fayette, Ala., man is being held on a $500,000 bond at the Carroll-Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility after allegedly robbed the Winona Branch of the Bank of Kilmichael Thursday Morning.

Johnny Scott Glasgow has been charged with armed robbery after he allegedly passed a note to a teller at the Bank of Kilmichael claiming he had a gun.

Glasgow’s initial appearance and a preliminary hearing in Winona Municipal Court were held Thursday shortly after the robbery.

When Judge Alan D. Lancaster asked Glasgow his name, he told him his name was Johnny Scott Manasco. After further questioning Glasgow, he admitted that his name was, in fact, Johnny Scott Glasgow.

“Why did you tell me that was your name?” Lancaster asked.

“I don’t know,” Glasgow said.

Lancaster appointed Lee Bailey as a public defense attorney for Glasgow.

Capt. Dan Herod, Chief Investigator for the Winona Police Department, testified the incident happened just after 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Herod said Glasgow parked an 18-wheeler truck cab behind the rear of Bridge’s Kwik way and walked into the bank and went to the teller on the far right of the west side of the building. He said Glasgow allegedly passed her a note saying, “Give me the money and no one gets hurt.” Herod told the court that Glasgow implicated that he had a gun by allegedly sticking his finger in the pocket of a green sweatshirt with a USA logo.

Herod testified that the teller gave Glasgow $1,943 and put several red dye packs in a Walmart bag provided by the man. He said the teller never knew Glasgow did not have a gun, and he was charged with armed robbery because of the implication of him having a weapon during the incident.

He said Glasgow then walked out of the bank, and before he got far, the dye packs began to explode. Herod testified that Glasgow left one stack of money on the ground and some of the dye packs. He said Glasgow then headed in the direction of the truck.

Herod said a concerned citizen noticed Glasgow and alerted authorities. Herod said Glasgow was apprehended in a minute and 14 seconds after the robbery occurred.

Herod said when he took Glasgow into custody, he asked his name. Herod said, without prompting, Glasgow told him that he was desperate. He said he found medicinal bottles in the 18-wheeler truck cab. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Vernon, Ala. There were no weapons in Glaslow’s possession, Herod testified.

Bailey asked Herod if he informed Glasgow as to why he was being arrested.

“No. He [Glasgow] had dye all on him and the money, so I figured he knew,” Herod said.

He said after Glasgow was told of his Miranda rights, he was told of his charge and why he was being arrested. He said while in the back of the truck, Glasgow said it felt like he was having a stroke, and he was taken to Tyler Holmes Memorial Hospital for medical care.

“Was he having a stroke?” Bailey asked.

“No,” Herod said.

He said Glasgow was released 45 minutes to an hour after he sought treatment.

Herod said investigators didn’t know he was an escapee until a news article was posted. According to WCBI, Glasgow escaped from the Lamar County Jail, located in Vernon, Ala. Wednesday night. He was being held for theft and drug charges, according to the report. The report said that Glasgow was wearing orange pants and a white t-shirt that read “Lamar County Inmate” and was barefoot when he left the jail.

However, Glasgow was wearing a green USA hoodie, a tie-dye blue shirt, brown khaki pants, and brown boots when he appeared in Winona Municipal Court. Herod said they were the same clothes he was wearing during the robbery, and still had stains from the red dye packs.

“This is a perfect example of the public working well with law enforcement. The Winona Police Department would like to thank the concerned citizen that made the call on the suspect,” Herod stated in a release.

For more updates on this story, read Thursday’s edition of The Winona Times.