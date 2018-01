Dr. Martin Luther King’s Birthday Celebration March will be on January 15.

The march will start at 11 a.m. It will begin at J.J. Knox Gym on Powell Street and will end at the Montgomery County Court House on Summit Street. Following the march, the 28th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Program will be held at noon at the courthouse.

--- The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The WINONA TIMES and The CONSERVATIVE. If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://winonatimes.com/user/login If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://winonatimes.com/existing-subscribers If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://winonatimes.com/columbian-progress-0