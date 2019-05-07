Four injured in Carroll plane crash

Four people were injured in an airplane crash in Carroll County on July 4.

According to Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker, deputies and emergency personnel responded to the scene of a single engine, four seater airplane crash in the Vaiden area of Carroll County around 2 p.m. Thursday. Two adults and two children were on board at the time of the crash.

Walker said the airplane took off from the Winona Montgomery Municipal Airport and was attempting to land on a private airstrip when the crash occurred.

The pilot was airlifted from the scene with non-life threatening injuries. The three passengers were transported by ambulance to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

For more on this story, see next Thursday’s Winona Times and The Conservative.