Helen Claire McEachern Elliott sat in Pizza Inn Monday during lunch with her friends wondering who the Modern Woodmen of the World would name as its Hometown Hero. Unbeknownst to her, she was this year’s honoree.

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The WINONA TIMES and The CONSERVATIVE.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://winonatimes.com/user/login

If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://winonatimes.com/existing-subscribers