This week, Montgomery County and the City of Winona pledged their support of a tax increment financing plan (TIF) to assist an $8 million development of a heavy equipment dealer and a semi-truck dealership and service center on the southwest corner of Highway 82 and Interstate 55. The development will bring 163 construction jobs to the area fo

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The WINONA TIMES and The CONSERVATIVE.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://winonatimes.com/user/login

If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://winonatimes.com/existing-subscribers