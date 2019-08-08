Roland seeks clerk’s seat

Carrollton attorney Danette Corder Roland is seeking the position of Carroll County Chancery Clerk as an independent candidate.

Roland, 47, said if elected she hopes to continue Carroll County’s excellence service in record-keeping and continue the successful management of the county’s business.

“Our records in Carroll County are good,” Roland said. “We just need a knowledgeable person to continue the integrity of the records.”

As a native and the owner of her own law practice in Carroll County, Roland has years of experience working with the Carroll County Chancery Clerk’s office. She said with her experience on the other side of the counter, she knows what will make it easier for those doing business at the clerk’s office.

“We have a digital land recording system, which I think can be better utilized,” Roland said. “Improvements I have in mind are based on my own experience as an attorney.”

A graduate of the University of Mississippi, with a Bachelor’s of Arts in History, Roland earned her law degree from the University of Mississippi’s School of Law. As an attorney with a private practice on the Carrollton square, Roland said her primary focus of law is real estate, something that requires accessing land records regularly.

“I have 22 years of professional experience in real estate research and law, chancery and circuit court law,” Roland said.

“I think it is important for whomever is inputting the records to have some knowledge as to what the process is,” Roland said. “As an attorney, I know what to look for.”

In running her own private law practice, Roland also has business experience to serve as county administrator and comptroller, manage budgets, and supervise staff.

The daughter of Edward and Ann Corder, Roland is married to Harry Roland. She is a member and the music director of her church, Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Carroll County.

Roland said the opportunity to serve as chancery clerk would afford her a different way to work with the court system and allow her to serve the citizens of Carroll County in a greater capacity.

“My focus will be dedicated to the service to the citizens of the county,” Roland said.

Roland asks the community for its support of her bid for Carroll County Chancery Clerk in the November General Election.

“I am the last on the ballot, but the first in dedication to the integrity of the office,” Roland said.

Roland asks for those with questions, comments, or concerns to contact her at her law office 662-237-6193 or email her at danetteforclerk@yahoo.com.