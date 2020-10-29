In Montgomery County, two of its municipalities have done away with door-to-door trick-or-treating, however, alternative events are being planned to provide fun for local children.

The Town of Duck Hill and the City of Winona have both canceled door-to-door trick-or-treating on Saturday night due to the COVID-19 pandemic

The Town of Kilmichael will have door-to-door trick-or-treating on Saturday, Oct. 31, that will end at 7 p.m. The town is asking for everyone should be off of the streets by 9 p.m.

Instead of holding its Harvest Festival for the third year in a row, the City of Winona will instead have a drive-thru candy giveaway. The event will be begin Saturday, Oct. 31 at 4 p.m.

Organizer Calbrina Ward-Woods said cars will take the same route as the parade route but enter Summit Street from Fairground Street to prevent traffic from backing up over Highway 51.

The Montgomery County Supervisors and the Winona Board of Aldermen will be at the intersection of Summit Street and Front Street, handing out Ziploc bags of candy. Woods said temperatures of the supervisors and aldermen will be taken on site prior to any contact with the public.

No one will be allowed to exit their vehicle during the drive-thru giveaway.

In Duck Hill, the Queens of Millennium Men are holding a trunk-or-treat at the old Duck Hill Elementary School on Saturday.

The Center for Disease Control recommends these tips to keep safe during Halloween festivities:

· Avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters.

· Give out treats outdoors, if possible.

· Set up a station with individually bagged treats for kids to take.

· Wash hands before handling treats.

· Wear a mask.

· Make your cloth mask part of your costume.

· A costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask.

· Do NOT wear a costume mask over a cloth mask. It can make breathing more difficult.

· Masks should NOT be worn by children under the age of 2 or anyone who has trouble breathing.