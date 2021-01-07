Happy New Year!!

With the cold weather, I thought I'd share some easy supper recipes. Warm, delicious comfort food. I remember when we were children, my Momma cooked a good supper every night. We would talk about our days, and enjoy being together. Looking back, those memories are a cherished part of my childhood.

I hope you enjoy these recipes.

Have a wonderful week.

Easy Sloppy Joes

1 pound lean ground beef

¼ cup chopped onion

¼ cup chopped green bell pepper

½ teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon prepared yellow mustard

¾ cup ketchup

3 teaspoons brown sugar

Salt to taste

Ground black pepper to taste

In a medium skillet over medium heat, brown the ground beef, onion, and green pepper; drain off liquids.

Stir in the garlic powder, mustard, ketchup, and brown sugar; mix thoroughly. Reduce heat, and simmer for 30 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Million Dollar Spaghetti Casserole

1 pound of Ground Beef

28 ounce spaghetti sauce

8 ounce of Cream Cheese

1/4 cup of Sour Cream

1/2 pound of Cottage Cheese

Whole Stick of Butter

1 pound pasta such as elbow noodles

Bag of shredded cheese (I use pizza blend)

Optional: sliced mushrooms, diced bell pepper, diced onion

Preheat oven to 350. Boil the noodles. Mix together the cream cheese, sour cream and cottage cheese in a mixer to thoroughly mixed together. Set aside. If you have chosen to use the bell pepper or onion sauté them for 3 minutes then toss in the hamburger meat. Brown hamburger meat in a skillet and drain. Add spaghetti sauce and mix together. Put a few slices of butter in bottom of a 9×13 casserole dish. Then layer half of the noodles in the bottom of the dish. Spread the cheese mixture over this layer. Then add the rest of the noodles on top of this with a few pats of butter.

Now pour the red sauce and meat on top and spread.

Bake for 30 minutes. Remove from oven and spread cheese on top and return to oven for another 15 minutes or until cheese is melted and bubbly.

Slow Cooker French Onion Soup

3 large white onions, sliced

3 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons brown sugar

64 ounces Beef Broth (I use reduced sodium)

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 clove garlic, minced

1/3 cup dry sherry

4 sprigs fresh thyme (or 1 teaspoon dried Thyme)

1 Bay Leaf

8 slices dry French bread

1/4 cup Gruyere cheese, shredded

1/2 cup Swiss cheese, shredded

6 T. fresh parmesan cheese

In a large non-stick pan, cook onions, butter and brown sugar over medium low heat until golden and caramelized. (About 20 minutes).

Once golden, add to the slow cooker along with remaining ingredients except bread and cheeses.

Cook on low for 6-8 hours.

Remove and discard bay leaf and ladle the soup into bowls. Top with dry bread slices and cheeses. Broil 2-3 minutes or until cheese is melted and browned.