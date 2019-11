I have no idea where this recipe originated, but my friend who recently passed away made the best Coca Cola cake in the world! She was kind enough to bring this cake over to my sister’s house in Starkville when my sister was sick. The ingredients are simple and are usually on hand.

--- The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The WINONA TIMES and The CONSERVATIVE. If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://winonatimes.com/user/login If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://winonatimes.com/existing-subscribers If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://winonatimes.com/columbian-progress-0