A Carroll County teen is facing capital murder charges in connection with the death of a nine-month-old boy.

Tervonte Devon Alexander, 18, of Coila was charged with capital murder in the November 14 death of Sawyer Jerrell Holston, nine months.

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The WINONA TIMES and The CONSERVATIVE.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://winonatimes.com/user/login

If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://winonatimes.com/existing-subscribers