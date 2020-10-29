In Carroll County, Halloween will be celebrated on Saturday, October 31 in the Towns of Carrollton and North Carrollton.

Once again, it seems that Trunk or Treat will be an option for Carroll County parents and with a community Trunk-or-Treat around the Carrollton Courthouse Square and down West Washington Street in front of Carrollton Baptist Church. This is a Halloween tradition in which cars get just as decked out as candy-seekers. Trunk or Treating will begin about 5 p.m.

The Town of Vaiden has canceled door-to-door trick-or-treating.

The towns of Carrollton and North Carrollton urge families to stay safe and healthy this Halloween.

Parents should follow the usual safety tips provided on the Internet by organizations like the American Academy of Pediatrics. Most of these are common sense.

· All costumes, wigs and accessories should be fire-resistant.

· If children are out after dark, fasten reflective tape to their costumes and bags, or give them glow sticks, necklaces and bracelets.

· Teach your children never to enter a stranger's home or car.

· Tell your children not to eat any treats until they return home and you have checked them.

· A responsible adult should accompany young children. Here is a scary statistic: According to SafeKids.org, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year. Lack of visibility because of low lighting at night is a factor.

· Anyone who plans to be on the road during trick-or-treat hours should watch for children on the streets and between cars. Turn your lights on earlier than they normally come on so you can see children farther away. Halloween is not a good night for a new or inexperienced driver to be behind the wheel according to the National Safety Council.

· If you are driving by a Trunk or Treat area, slow down.

· Popular trick-or-treating hours are 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Be especially alert for kids during those hours.

This year we have some additional recommendations from the CDC.

· Avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters.

· Give out treats outdoors, if possible.

· Set up a station with individually bagged treats for kids to take.

· Wash hands before handling treats.

· Wear a mask.

· Make your cloth mask part of your costume.

· A costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask.

· Do NOT wear a costume mask over a cloth mask. It can make breathing more difficult.

· Masks should NOT be worn by children under the age of 2 or anyone who has trouble breathing

Halloween is one of the trickiest days for children with food allergies. Food Allergy Research and Education suggests safe, non-edible options like bouncy balls, bubbles, pencils, bookmarks, finger puppets, and stickers. Make sure these are age appropriate.

Feed your child a good meal before going trick or treating. This way they will not be as tempted to fill up on sugary treats.