With 13 of 14 reporting, here are the Carroll County numbers so far (not including affidavit or absentee votes):

Presidential Race

Biden/Harris: 1,128

Trump/Pence: 2,293

Senate

Cindy Hyde-Smith: 2,161

Mike Espy: 1,240

2nd Congressional District

Brian Flowers: 2,143

Bennie G. Thompson: 1,228

Supreme Court District 3, Position 3

Josiah D. Coleman: 1,733

Percy L. Lynchard: 1,080

Beat 2 Election Commissioner

Rebecca Touchstone: 151

Jennifer S. Haley: 94

Initiative 65 (medical marijuana)

For: 1,624

Against: 1,442

Also:

For Initiative 65: 1,635

For Alternative 65A: 865

House Concurrent Resolution No. 47 (majority voters)

For: 2,448

Against: 777

Flag Referendum

Yes: 2,267

No: 1,129