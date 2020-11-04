With 13 of 14 reporting, here are the Carroll County numbers so far (not including affidavit or absentee votes):
Presidential Race
Biden/Harris: 1,128
Trump/Pence: 2,293
Senate
Cindy Hyde-Smith: 2,161
Mike Espy: 1,240
2nd Congressional District
Brian Flowers: 2,143
Bennie G. Thompson: 1,228
Supreme Court District 3, Position 3
Josiah D. Coleman: 1,733
Percy L. Lynchard: 1,080
Beat 2 Election Commissioner
Rebecca Touchstone: 151
Jennifer S. Haley: 94
Initiative 65 (medical marijuana)
For: 1,624
Against: 1,442
Also:
For Initiative 65: 1,635
For Alternative 65A: 865
House Concurrent Resolution No. 47 (majority voters)
For: 2,448
Against: 777
Flag Referendum
Yes: 2,267
No: 1,129