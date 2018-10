Sendy Hall has always been a helper, a woman who helps others in their time of need. As a registered nurse in the emergency room at Tyler Holmes Memorial Hospital, Hall has pretty much seen it all. Nothing surprises her anymore, especially after she fought cancer and won. She may be shaken, but she’s not easily broken.

--- The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The WINONA TIMES and The CONSERVATIVE. If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://winonatimes.com/user/login If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://winonatimes.com/existing-subscribers If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://winonatimes.com/columbian-progress-0