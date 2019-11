Barbara Young of Durant is a four-time cancer survivor. Young went from having it “all” to losing it all once she became sick. A board member of the Fannie Lou Hamer Cancer Foundation, Young told her story to those in attendance at the Central Mississippi, Inc.’s Breast Cancer Awareness Event on Friday, Oct. 18.

--- The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The WINONA TIMES and The CONSERVATIVE. If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://winonatimes.com/user/login If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://winonatimes.com/existing-subscribers If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://winonatimes.com/columbian-progress-0