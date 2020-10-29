The Carroll Academy Rebels finished the regular season unbeaten at 10-0 as they beat Central Holmes 48-6 on last Friday night. The Rebels are now 9-0 on the season, with one forfeit, and will have a first-round bye in the Class 3A playoffs. The Rebels will play the winner of Glenbrook and Centreville next Friday in the second round of the playoffs. The Carroll Academy Rebels football team includes Hunter Brackin, Mason McCluskey, Brennan Blaylock, Mathis Beck, Maddox Carpenter, Noah Beck, Luke O’Bryant, Hunter Grantham, Braxton York, Drake Dunn, Drew Thomas, Lofton Holly, William Panni, Christian McCluskey, Drew Haddon, Hunter Brower, Ty Skelton, J.D. McClain, Cooper Beck, Jack Teal, and Asher Hokett. They are coached by Coach Bo Milton, Coach Chris Wilson, Coach Chad Crowe, and Coach Tommy Acy.