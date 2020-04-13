One person killed in Sunday storms in Carroll County

UPDATE: Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker said Delma Ree Thomas, 47, died after a tree fell on her home located on County Road 333 in the McCarley area. He said her two sons were also in the home at the time but were uninjured.

According to Carroll County Emergency Management Director Ken Strachan, one person was killed last night after a tree fell on a home in McCarley.

Strachan said the Carroll County Emergency Operation Center recieved a call at 10:07 p.m. Sunday night that a tree had fallen on a residence. The Carroll County Sheriff's Department, the Carrollton/North Carrollton Fire Department, and MedStat responded to the scene.

Strachan reported that as of Monday morning, more than seven roads have been closed due to trees down on the roads. MDOT crews are current working to clear roads this morning.

"Highway 35 North was blocked, with light lines in the trees," Strachan said. "There have been reports of numerous trees down at residences. MDOT crews responded to portions of Highway 82 with trees down, the westbound lanes in two locations one near McCarley the other near Carrollton. I contacted the area Coordinator for MEMA and he came to Carroll County and met me and helped assesses the damage after midnight Sunday."