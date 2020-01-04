Governor issues shelter-in-place order for state

The dates of the shelter-at-home order were incorrect in our print edition. Please make a note of the correct dates below.

Governor Tate Reeves signed new executive order Wednesday, establishing a statewide shelter-in-place for Mississippi to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health of all who call our state home.

The order goes into effect on Friday, April 3 at 5 p.m. and will last until April 20 at 8 a.m.

“This will not be easy for anyone, but we believe it is right,” Reeves said in a press conference. “We know that there are many people who are scared: wondering what this means for their wages and their ability to put food on the table. We are here for you and working hard to help. Mississippi will not allow you to fall without a hand to help you back up.”

According to the order:

• Individuals are to stay at home except for the limited allowances in the executive order.

• When outside of their homes, people must follow social distancing guidelines by maintaining a 6-foot distance from others and avoid groups of 10 or more.

• Evictions are suspended, though people are still required to pay any rent or make any mortgage payments.

• All nonessential businesses are to stop all activities other than those necessary for minimum operations (e.g. payroll, health insurance, security) and enabling employees to work from home.

• Social and other non-essential gatherings in groups of more than 10 people must be cancelled or rescheduled.

• Restaurants and bars may only remain open for drive-thru, curbside, and/or delivery service.

• People may leave their homes only to perform essential activities, such as caring for someone in the vulnerable population, getting food or necessary supplies, and working for an essential business.

• Individual outdoor recreation is encouraged, but not group recreation or activities such as soccer or basketball games.

“This order will be enforced. It will be taken very, very seriously,” Reeves said. “It will not be forever. We will get through this and open our state back up as soon as our health experts tell me it is wise.”

According to news reports, Reeves’ decision to sign the order came after Mississippi’s top health officials warned of the possibility of Mississippi’s healthcare resources being exhausted by the increasing number of patients.

According to Mississippi Today, Dr. LouAnn Woodward, vice chancellor of University of Mississippi Medical Center, told Reeves in an email, “The reality is we are facing an uphill battle as a state. As the CEO of the organization that will bear the brunt of the fallout, I need to speak my mind,” Woodward wrote in the email, parts of which Mississippi Today obtained and confirmed with sources. “Without a statewide ‘shelter in place’ starting very soon (which is proving effective elsewhere), our health system will be overwhelmed. The immediate time frame (right now) is our last inflection point in controlling COVID-19 spread in our state.”

Woodward continued: “In my opinion, (a shelter-in-place order) is the only additional thing we can do right now to decrease the force of the impact. Any and every ventilator and ICU bed we can spare will matter. I couldn’t let another day pass without sharing my perspective. We are worried.”

As of April 1, the Mississippi Department of Health was reporting there were 1,073 cases statewide and 22 deaths as a result of the virus.

In Montgomery County, eight cases of COVID-19 have been reported.

According to Cori Bailey, chief operating officer of Tyler Holmes Memorial Hospital in Winona, as of Tuesday evening, the hospital’s “fast track” clinic had tested 73 people for the virus.

Forty-nine of those were negative, eight were positive, and 12 tests have results pending.

Bailey said Winona Family Practice and Crossroads Family Medicine have canceled all appointments with patients but are still seeing patients with non-coronavirus-type symptoms. Those exhibiting coronavirus-type symptoms are seen at the “Fast Track” clinic, which is being housed in the Wound Care building on the east side of the Emergency Room.

“Even though we have been doing more tests, the positives have been slowing down,” Bailey said.

She said in addition to concerns over the coronavirus, local doctors and nurse practitioners have been dealing with strep and flu. In fact, it wasn’t that long ago, Bailey said she had several employees out with the flu.

“The flu is still rampant,” she said.

Bailey thanked members of the community for their support and prayers of the hospital and its staff. She said local people have donated homemade masks and gowns, which helps them stretch their resources at the hospital.

“We are protecting [our staff] the best we can,” Bailey said.

Prevention and care

Dr. DeWayne Gammel with Crossroads Family Medicine warned of false information circulating on social media and other means. He said regardless what some are saying will prevent people from contracting the coronavirus, there is not supplement to prevent or speed up recovery of the virus.

“There is still no magic bullet for prevention or speeding up the process of getting someone well,” Gammel said.

He said the only way to prevent getting the virus is by continuing social distancing and practicing good hygiene.

“If you have to go out, when you come home take a shower, change clothes, take your clothes off and put them in the washing machine,” he said. “Stay home and be smart.”