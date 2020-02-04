Frequently asked questions about shelter-in-place order

Montgomery County Emergency Operations Director Allan Pratt provided answers to questions about the current shelter-in-place order signed by Governor Tate Reeves on Wednesday.

How long will this last?

It will be in effect from Friday, April 3, 2020 at 5:00 PM until Monday, April 20, 2020 at 8:00 AM.

Can I go to work?

If you work for an essential Business or Operation you may continue to go to work.

If your place of work is closed, you may go to work for minimum operations such as maintaining the condition of facilities, for security, to preserve value of business inventory, for payroll and employee benefits. If you’re working remotely from home, you can go to work to get things necessary for you to continue to work remotely from your home or residence.

Can I go to the grocery store?

Of course, but we need your cooperation. Make a list and buy your groceries and supplies in as few trips as possible—once a week not once a day. Go to the grocery store only to buy food or supplies needed to maintain the safety, sanitation and essential operation of your home, not for any social gatherings, such as morning coffee club.

Can I go to the doctor/dentist?

Yes. Travel for health and safety is permitted.

For previously scheduled appointments, check with your healthcare provider before traveling. Your healthcare provider should be observing instructions from the Mississippi Dept. of Health and not conducting non-essential visits or performing elective procedures or surgery. If healthcare visits and procedures can safely be rescheduled they should be.

Can I go to the pharmacy to fill my prescription?

Yes. Travel for health and safety is permitted.

Can I travel to and from work if I live in the county and work outside the county?

Yes. This shelter in place applies to your County. But you should consider taking your most recent pay stub or other record to establish where you work.

Can I go to school or take my child to school?

Travel to or from schools is allowed for purposes of receiving materials for distance learning, to receive meals, and for other education related purposes.

Can I exercise or work out?

Gyms and health clubs and parks (not including walking trails) are closed during this Shelter in Place. But individual outdoor recreation is encouraged.

This would include running, biking, walking or even shooting baskets by yourself, but no group recreation or activities such as soccer or basketball games.

Can I get my hair and nails done?

No. Salons, barbershops and other similar personal care and grooming facilities are closed during this Shelter in Place.

Can I go shopping?

Yes, but only for food or supplies needed to maintain the safety, sanitation and essential operation of your home or for other people who are unable to or should not leave their home.

Can I visit a family member in the hospital or nursing home?

No. Most visits are not allowed. For the safety of residents, patients and staff, visits to hospitals and nursing homes are prohibited except to visit those individuals receiving imminent end-of-life care, or as otherwise allowed by that healthcare facility.

Can I travel outside the county to visit family?

Social gatherings of more than 10 people are not permitted

Travel is permitted for health and safety, or to get necessary food, services or supplies for elderly, minors, dependents, persons with disabilities, or other vulnerable persons whether in or outside of the county.

I have an elderly shut-in relative, may I help them buy groceries, deliver medicine, or take them to an essential doctor visit?

Yes. Travel is permitted for health and safety, or to get necessary food, services or supplies for elderly, minors, dependents, persons with disabilities, or other vulnerable persons.

What if I’m laid off while my business is closed during this COVID-19 epidemic?

Contact the Mississippi Department of Employment Security https://mdes.ms.gov/ or your local WIN Job Center for assistance. You should also consult with your employer.

My family reunion will have more than 10 people attending and it is scheduled during this shelter in place, may I still go?

No. All non-essential, social gatherings of more than 10 people must be cancelled or rescheduled. This includes gatherings like weddings, funerals, reunions, and backyard barbecues.

If a family member has been quarantined because of a known contact with an active diagnosed case of COVID-19, may I still visit him/her?

No. Please consult with the appropriate medical and health officials on specific instructions.

I have a court appearance schedule during this shelter in place order, may I attend?

Yes. Courts are an Essential Business or Operation. But please consult with your attorney and court personnel to be sure of the date and time, or to learn if it has been postponed or rescheduled before traveling.

What if my City or Town has adopted more strict regulations?

Combatting COVID-19 in Mississippi is a joint effort with federal, State, County and Local officials working together. Local or county authorities understand the local community best and may adopt and enforce rules that are stricter as long they do not prevent any Essential Business or Operation as identified in Executive Order No. 1463 from providing essential services and functions.

How do I know if my business is essential?

Essential Business or Operations are established by Executive Order 1463. That order is available on the Secretary of State’s website under Communications and Publications/Executive Orders at https://www.sos.ms.gov/Education- Publications/Pages/Executive-Orders.aspx

When I’m traveling, how can I establish that I work for an Essential Business or Operation?

Have some record that identifies your place of employment—such as most recent pay stub or any letter or identification your employer gives you. If you have any questions ask your employer and/or review the list on Executive Order 1463 at https://www.sos.ms.gov/Education- Publications/Pages/Executive-Orders.aspx.