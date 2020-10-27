CARROLLTON – The Carroll County School District has closed both Marshall Elementary School and J.Z. George High School as a precaution due to COVID-19 cases.

According to Sara Johnson, federal programs director for the district, the district had a few district employees test positive for COVID-19, and the district’s leadership decided to cancel face-to-face learning at the schools for two weeks. All students will be distance learning until November 10.

“By closing the schools, it will give us enough time to disinfect and regroup,” Johnson said.

The positive cases have also caused problems with the district’s transportation department, with issues getting students to and from school.

“This is precautionary,” Johnson said. “We are not all infected. Everyone is still working. We are just not going to have students here on campus.”

Carroll County School Board of Trustees President Donnie Wiltshire said until now, the district’s traditional learning plan has been running smoothly. He said approximately 100 students opted for at-home learning, with some of those planning to return to traditional learning in November. However, with the new cases, that and the start of the 21st Century Learning After School Program, will be postponed until all students return to campus.

All of the district’s faculty and support staff will be on campus for the next two weeks to facilitate distance learning, similar to what the district did last spring when schools were closed statewide.

The J.Z. George football program is not affected, and the Jaguars will travel to Calhoun City Friday night for the last game of the regular season, Wiltshire said.

