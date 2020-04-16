Carroll County has first death from COVID-19

Thu, 04/16/2020 - 2:13pm

The Mississippi Department of Health is reporting that one person has died from COVID-19 in Carroll County.  The number of cases confirmed in Carroll County is now nine as of 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Statewide, MSDH is reporting 264 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and seven new deaths. The total of Mississippi’s cases since March 11 now stands at 3,624, with 129 deaths.

Montgomery County is showing 15 confirmed cases with one death.

 

