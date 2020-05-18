More than three dozen people were tested for COVID-19 at J.Z. George High School in North Carrollton last Friday.

“There were 39 tested today at the drive-thru testing site held from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.,” said Carroll County Emergency Management/ Civil Defense Director Ken Strachan. “J.Z. George High School in North Carrollton is a central location for the county, and the testing is a partnership between the Mississippi State Health Department and the University of Mississippi Medical Center. We are glad it was worked out to bring the testing site to Carroll County.”

Anyone could be tested with an appointment who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat; or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.

“With detection through testing and with isolation, this will help in Carroll County’s efforts to fight the coronavirus,” Strachan said.

The testing team on hand in North Carrollton included 22 members from the 172nd Air National Guard, three members from the civil support team, two members from the Mississippi State Health Department, and two members from the University Medical Center.

“The Carroll County School District and the Carroll County Sheriff Department provided security for the testing,” Strachan said.